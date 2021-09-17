Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Evan Sharp Sells 103,503 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $5,570,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Evan Sharp sold 103,501 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $5,888,171.89.

On Monday, July 26th, Evan Sharp sold 54,933 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $4,149,089.49.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Evan Sharp sold 61,734 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $4,388,052.72.

On Monday, July 19th, Evan Sharp sold 69,194 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $4,627,694.72.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $54.77. 8,256,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,013,821. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.77 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.51 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.50.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINS. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

