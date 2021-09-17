Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the August 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,828. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $16.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNW. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 16.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 73.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.

