Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Up 84.3% in August

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,400 shares, a growth of 84.3% from the August 15th total of 178,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,724 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 7.6% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period.

Shares of PHT stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.25. 178,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,814. Pioneer High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. This is a positive change from Pioneer High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

