Piper Sandler Comments on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $65.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $51.98. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $690.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $22.32 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $691.65.

REGN stock opened at $653.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $624.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.37. The company has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after purchasing an additional 767,152 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,290,000 after acquiring an additional 728,261 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 351.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,262,000 after acquiring an additional 331,154 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,015,000 after acquiring an additional 282,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,501,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 9,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.16, for a total value of $6,289,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 377,092 shares of company stock worth $232,720,961. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

