Piper Sandler Comments on Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

SPWH opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.62. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 114,545.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

