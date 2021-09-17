Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Crocs in a report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.00 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.78.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $157.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Crocs has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $159.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.42 and a 200-day moving average of $108.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Crocs by 145.9% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,797 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Crocs by 1,844.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after acquiring an additional 663,949 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 70.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,349,000 after acquiring an additional 614,245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crocs by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after acquiring an additional 426,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 259.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 511,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,150,000 after acquiring an additional 369,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,206 shares of company stock worth $2,952,903 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

