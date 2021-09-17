Piper Sandler Weighs in on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $149.80 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.96 and its 200 day moving average is $138.72. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 81,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.