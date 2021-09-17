PiplCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $332.00 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 17th. One PiplCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PiplCoin has a total market capitalization of $654,428.47 and $332.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PiplCoin has traded 105.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PiplCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00059470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00135290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.01 or 0.00761165 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PiplCoin (PIPL) is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

PiplCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PiplCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PiplCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.