Pirate Chain Price Tops $2.70 on Top Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $503.63 million and $795,559.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $2.70 or 0.00005668 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.28 or 0.00286599 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00139810 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.30 or 0.00202513 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000575 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 186,858,300 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

