Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,895 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Pitney Bowes worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 130,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 32,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 2.68.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 129.88%. The business had revenue of $899.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

