PIXEL (PXL) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $2,615.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,370.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.07 or 0.01317411 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $240.63 or 0.00507977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.95 or 0.00339763 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00049000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001255 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

