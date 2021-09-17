PKG Token Price Tops $0.0000 (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last week, PKG Token has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One PKG Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PKG Token has a market cap of $220,221.38 and $3,913.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00070362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00119129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.59 or 0.00179813 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.64 or 0.07175966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,396.46 or 0.99575944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.72 or 0.00827170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PKG Token Coin Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Coin Trading

