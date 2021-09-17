Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Gap Down to $7.44

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.44, but opened at $7.16. Playa Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 1,429 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.22.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The business had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $206,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 361.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

