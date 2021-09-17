PlayDapp Hits Market Capitalization of $217.34 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. PlayDapp has a market cap of $217.34 million and $40.70 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00060129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00135283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.04 or 0.00772734 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PLA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,594,277 coins. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayDapp Coin Trading

