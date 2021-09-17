PlayFuel (PLF) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayFuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PlayFuel has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

