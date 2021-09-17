Playkey (PKT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $120,599.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, Playkey has traded up 124.5% against the US dollar. Playkey has a total market cap of $588,137.27 and approximately $120,599.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00058701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.61 or 0.00130341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00013271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00044914 BTC.

Playkey Profile

PKT is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

