PlotX (PLOT) Trading 11.8% Lower This Week

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. PlotX has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $198,460.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlotX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PlotX has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00058796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00130537 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00045075 BTC.

PlotX Profile

PLOT is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

