Po.et Trading Up 10.9% This Week (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $516,788.48 and approximately $147.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Po.et coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Po.et has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Po.et alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00058538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00128787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00044905 BTC.

Po.et Profile

Po.et is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . Po.et’s official website is po.et . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Buying and Selling Po.et

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Po.et Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Po.et and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.