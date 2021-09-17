Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the August 15th total of 13,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Points International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Points International by 838.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 379,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Points International by 11.7% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 988,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,158,000 after buying an additional 103,864 shares during the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCOM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 25,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,637. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.22 million, a PE ratio of -59.14 and a beta of 1.57. Points International has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.45 million. Points International had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Points International will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

