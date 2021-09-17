Polis (POLIS) Price Up 16.6% This Week

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Polis has a total market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $683.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Polis has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polis Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

