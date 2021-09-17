Polkadot (DOT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.40 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for $34.07 or 0.00071634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $33.64 billion and $2.40 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00119076 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.85 or 0.00176325 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,461.43 or 0.07278471 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,538.96 or 0.99961798 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.55 or 0.00838048 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

