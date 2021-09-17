PolkaWar (PWAR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.07 Million

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PolkaWar has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00070472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00118689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.08 or 0.00179740 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,395.57 or 0.07173634 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,438.15 or 1.00219892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.19 or 0.00826452 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 89,960,888 coins and its circulating supply is 12,710,888 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

