Polychain Monsters Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.23 Million (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for about $15.96 or 0.00033069 BTC on popular exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $54.24 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00059411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00133064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013368 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00047081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,291,954 coins and its circulating supply is 3,398,408 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars.

