Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Trading 89.4% Higher Over Last Week

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $179.72 or 0.00381015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $128,487.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 89.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00059645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00132922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00045629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

