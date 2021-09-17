Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Pool worth $20,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pool by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Pool by 5.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Pool by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 324,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 42.8% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool stock opened at $470.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $293.38 and a 1 year high of $500.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on POOL. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.