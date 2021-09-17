PotCoin Price Hits $0.0161 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and $1,232.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,334.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.39 or 0.07185919 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.61 or 0.00381559 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $621.64 or 0.01313304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00120088 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $261.31 or 0.00552057 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.57 or 0.00504021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.00 or 0.00338018 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006550 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,730,343 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

