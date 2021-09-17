PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to announce sales of $288.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $315.00 million and the lowest is $262.60 million. PotlatchDeltic posted sales of $313.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.28. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $65.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

