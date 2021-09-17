PowerPool (CVP) Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. PowerPool has a market cap of $48.79 million and $3.79 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00003002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.77 or 0.00134480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.04 or 0.00763440 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,268,901 coins. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

