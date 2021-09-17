PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.86.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PWSC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PowerSchool from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James started coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

