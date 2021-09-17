PPL (NYSE:PPL) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.
PPL stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PPL has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in PPL by 547.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.
About PPL
PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.
