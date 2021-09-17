PPL (NYSE:PPL) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PPL has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in PPL by 547.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.