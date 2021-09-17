Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Prada from $52.00 to $57.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

PRDSY opened at $11.13 on Friday. Prada has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

