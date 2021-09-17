Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 114.5% from the August 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.0 days.
PRDSF stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. Prada has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59.
About Prada
