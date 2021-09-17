Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 114.5% from the August 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.0 days.

PRDSF stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. Prada has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59.

Get Prada alerts:

About Prada

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.