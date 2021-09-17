Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $358.67 Million

Brokerages expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to announce $358.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $340.00 million and the highest is $392.15 million. Premier reported sales of $346.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

In related news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 225.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,637,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,412 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 53.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,302,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,843 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 10.4% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,116,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,881,000 after buying an additional 669,785 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 1,432.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 384,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after buying an additional 358,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 19.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,138,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,385,000 after buying an additional 341,247 shares during the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Premier has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $39.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.15. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

