Presearch Market Cap Hits $74.12 Million (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Presearch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Presearch has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Presearch has a total market cap of $74.12 million and $1.61 million worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.87 or 0.00380603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006566 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000560 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Presearch Profile

Presearch (PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,661,436 coins. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Presearch

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

