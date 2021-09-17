Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 148,098 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,153,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,098 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 12.26% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $120,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,479,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,017,000 after buying an additional 1,165,000 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 295.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,523,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,702 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,871,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,608,000 after acquiring an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $13,136,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,157.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 659,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 606,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

RYTM stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45. The company has a market cap of $642.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RYTM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

