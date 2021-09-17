Primecap Management Co. CA Boosts Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,201,931 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 308,560 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.28% of Lyft worth $254,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $7,615,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 185.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,676 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 25.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 37,505 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYFT. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.69.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

