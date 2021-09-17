Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,045,306 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 401,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 7.38% of Transocean worth $217,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,655,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $176,277,000 after buying an additional 6,249,748 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 145.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,186,410 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $150,003,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,330,158 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $33,122,000 after purchasing an additional 853,977 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 11.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,889,590 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 831,842 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 180.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,847,798 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

In other Transocean news, Director Saint Victor Diane De purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Perestroika purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

RIG stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 3.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $5.13.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.33 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

