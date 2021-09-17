Primecap Management Co. CA Has $112.41 Million Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,579,427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,060 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.52% of Western Digital worth $112,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.10.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.04. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $35.29 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.