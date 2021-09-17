Primecap Management Co. CA Has $114.70 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,475,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.29% of Sysco worth $114,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

NYSE SYY opened at $76.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.74. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 130.56%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

