Primecap Management Co. CA Has $135.78 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,232,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,643,300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.19% of CSX worth $135,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,483,000 after buying an additional 25,503 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 63,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 44.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 32.9% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 61,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.88.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.