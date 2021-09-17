Primecap Management Co. CA Has $145.68 Million Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,992 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.53% of HubSpot worth $145,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,896,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,826 shares of company stock worth $8,366,650 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $703.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.01 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $639.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $555.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.06 and a fifty-two week high of $715.29.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.08.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

