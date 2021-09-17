Primecap Management Co. CA Has $220.59 Million Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,795,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 2.60% of Jabil worth $220,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Jabil by 90.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average is $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $63.78.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

JBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. upped their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $180,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $579,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,581 shares of company stock worth $6,358,940 in the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

