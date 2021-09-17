Primecap Management Co. CA Has $233.13 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,096,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.31% of CME Group worth $233,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CME Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,472,000 after purchasing an additional 23,152 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 49.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,743,000 after acquiring an additional 31,973 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CME. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.83.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $188,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,612,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME stock opened at $188.69 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.