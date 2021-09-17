Primecap Management Co. CA Has $288.27 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.23% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $288,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 101.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 65.3% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 15,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE:GS opened at $396.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.09.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.