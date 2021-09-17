Primecap Management Co. CA Has $93.29 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,103,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,120 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.29% of Corteva worth $93,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Corteva by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 429,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 36,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTVA opened at $42.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

