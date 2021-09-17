Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,651,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,800 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 2.40% of Capri worth $208,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capri by 183.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Capri by 150.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Capri by 132.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPRI stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $61.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPRI. MKM Partners raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.95.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

