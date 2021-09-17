Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,355,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 274,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 5.15% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $301,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $82.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.24 and a beta of 1.10. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52 week low of $50.57 and a 52 week high of $86.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.13.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DSGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

