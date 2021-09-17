Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Stock Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,714,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 9.66% of iRobot worth $253,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iRobot by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iRobot by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iRobot by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $80.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.59 and a 200 day moving average of $98.82. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.40 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

In other iRobot news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,486 shares of company stock worth $1,352,334 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

