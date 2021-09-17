Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases 2,317,087 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,646,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317,087 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.83% of XPeng worth $295,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in XPeng by 216.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

XPEV opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.14. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.40.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of XPeng from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. increased their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

