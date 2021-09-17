Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases 233,414 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 799,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,414 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.79% of WEX worth $155,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,993,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,567,000 after acquiring an additional 154,575 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,471,000 after purchasing an additional 138,639 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,813,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,097,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,860,000 after purchasing an additional 112,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in WEX by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 768,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,055,000 after purchasing an additional 198,126 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on WEX. Barclays lowered their price target on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.42.

WEX opened at $171.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

